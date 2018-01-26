Merkel Optimistic About Successful, Swift Coalition Talks With SPD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she believed her alliance of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) would be able to agree on a coalition government with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) quite soon and that they would try to complete the talks without delays.

"I am optimistic and determined that we should achieve a result and I think we are capable of doing that in the foreseeable future," the chancellor said ahead of the beginning of the negotiations.

Merkel added that the parties to the talks would try to lead the negotiations fast. According to the chancellor, "a very good foundation for what we now want to achieve at the coalition negotiations" was built during the preliminary talks.

READ MORE: German Social Democrats Say 'Yes' to Coalition Talks With Merkel

The new talks will mark the second time Merkel's alliance has attempted to form a coalition government. The first attempt to hammer out a deal with the Green party and the Free Democratic Party fell through in November.

The talks follow the election that was held in late September, and CDU/CSU has been working on the formation of the government ever since.