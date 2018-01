The London Court will hear later on Friday an application from Julian Assange to drop arrest warrant, stemming from his breach of bail conditions in Britain.

"He is seeking to have the warrant of arrest discontinued because the Swedes have confirmed that the extradition warrant is no longer live," a spokesman for Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said.

"He is seeking that therefore the warrant of arrest should be taken out as well."

When asked, whether the Wikileaks founder would be able to walk free if the appeal was successful, the spokesman answered that "hypothetically yes."

