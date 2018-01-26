Trump Says We Would Apologize for Sharing UK Far-Right Group's Videos if Asked

Trump said that he was the "least racist person that anybody's going to meet" and that his retweet was not an endorsement.

In an interview with ITV, US President Donald Trump said that he would apologize for sharing videos originally posted by a leader of a UK far-right group if asked to.

The president, who came under criticism in the UK, with Prime Minister Theresa May also voicing concern over the repost, said, "Here’s what’s fair, if you’re telling me they’re horrible people, horrible racist people I would certainly apologise if you would like me to do that."

In November, Trump came under fire for retweeting videos originally published by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the UK's far-right Britain First movement. Fransen claimed the videos showed an Islamist gang beating a teenage boy to death, a Muslim destroying a Christian statue, and a Muslim migrant beating a Dutch boy on crutches. Trump's retweets provoked criticism from many in the UK, as well as US politicians and public figures.

Asked about Trump's Twitter posts, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the threat depicted in the videos was real, even if the videos themselves could not be verified. Sanders said by reposting the videos, Trump aimed at promoting strong border security and national security.

Office of Theresa May has described the retweets as "wrong."