UK Defence Minister Claims Russia Could Kill Thousands in Infrastructure Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK’s new Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson claimed Thursday a Russian attack on the nation’s critical infrastructure could kill thousands, in an interview with a local newspaper.

The top minister told the Telegraph that Moscow was researching UK’s infrastructure connections to energy supplies for opportunities to create "chaos."

Williamson said an increasingly assertive Russia was ready to take action "that any other nation would see as completely unacceptable."

The defense chief did not back these assertions, but the publication said the Defence Ministry is struggling to secure funding to the Armed Forces as it begins a lengthy review process of its expenses.

The minister’s remarks over alleged Russian threat followed a speech by UK Chief of the General Staff Nick Carter who said this Monday that Russia "could initiate hostilities sooner than we expect."

The Chief of the General Staff also claimed that the Western countries should determine Russia's weaknesses and "recognize that Russia respects strength and people who stand up to them".

Viktor Bondarev, the head of Russia’s upper-house defense and security committee, recently accused UK officials of seeking to discredit Russia, while Sergei Zheleznyak, a member of the lower-house foreign affairs committee, called Carter’s claim a crude provocation.