Ferry Traffic Between France, UK Suspended Due to French Fishermen Blockade

PARIS (Sputnik) - Ferry traffic between France and the United Kingdom via the English Channel was suspended due to French fishermen strikes, the P&O Ferries Freight company said on Thursday.

"#POCalais #PODover: The Port of Calais is closed due to French Fisherman Blockade. Currently no ships movements in the Port," the statement read.

The strike and blocking of the entry to Calais port was caused by the decision of Dutch fishermen to use the electrified fishing nets, which may cause losses to their French counterparts, according to media reports.

Electrified fishing nets are used for catching fish by feeding an electric discharge into the water.

