Ferry Traffic Between France, UK Suspended Due to French Fishermen Blockade

"#POCalais #PODover: The Port of Calais is closed due to French Fisherman Blockade. Currently no ships movements in the Port," the statement read.
The strike and blocking of the entry to Calais port was caused by the decision of Dutch fishermen to use the electrified fishing nets, which may cause losses to their French counterparts, according to media reports.
Electrified fishing nets are used for catching fish by feeding an electric discharge into the water.
#POCalais <> #PODover: The Port of Calais is closed due to French Fisherman Blockade. Currently no ships movements in the Port. Next update in 30 minutes.— P&O Ferries Freight (@POFerriesFR8) January 25, 2018
There is currently a manifestation happening at the @calaisport — feel free to contact your ferry company to get further information about eventual delays. #Ferry #Calais— Move Expert (@moveexpert) January 25, 2018
Littoral: les fileyeurs bloquent le port de #Calais, le trafic de ferries à l’arrêt— La Voix Calais (@VDNCalais) January 25, 2018
>> https://t.co/zOdGpYEPo2#transmanche pic.twitter.com/KjqPuBUUEI
