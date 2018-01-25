Register
15:06 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, in this photograph received via the BBC, in her Maidenhead constituency in Britain January 6, 2018

    UK PM: Necessary to Scrutinize Cryptocurrencies as They Can Be Used by Criminals

    © REUTERS/ Jeff Overs/BBC
    Europe
    Get short URL
    201

    World leaders are gathered in Switzerland's Davos for the World Economic Forum’s meeting to present their views on burning issues of modern politics. On the sidelines of the forum UK Prime Minister Theresa May answered questions of the reporters on cybersecurity, Brexit, sexual harassment and gender equality as well as relations with America.

    Bitcoin Needs Monitoring

    The risk that cryptocurrencies can be used by criminals means that the UK and other countries should take a serious look, Theresa May told Bloomberg Television in an interview in Davos.

    She also added that technology companies must focus on their social responsibility, in particular in the areas of terrorism and child pornography.

    Brexit

    As of Britain after Brexit, May pointed out that there were huge possibilities for the UK to attract tech companies once the country leaves the bloc.

    "Obviously we recognise the importance of financial services and we want to ensure that we can continue to see those financial services ensuring that the City of London retains its role as a global financial centre," she added referring to a deal on a Brexit transition period which the UK strives to agree with the EU.

    A transition period should provide clarity for business structures and financial services firms and May noted that while working on the issue of the implementation period, she is very clear that Britain wants to develop "a deep and special partnership — a comprehensive free trade agreement."

    May on Misogyny

    The prime minister said to Bloomberg that she was "appalled" after she read a special Financial Times report that revealed an alleged harassment of hostesses at a charity dinner at London Presidents Club.

    She added that there is more work to do in tackling misogyny.

    Relations With US

    Answering the question of the BBC TV journalists, Theresa May said that special relationship with the US is "as good as it ever has been."

    "What I… will be talking to (Trump) about is a whole range of foreign policy areas where we have faced shared challenges and are working together," the prime minister said adding that Syria, North Korea and Iran are on the agenda.

    Related:

    Report Warns UK Gov't Revolving Door May Hamper Brexit
    UK's May Reiterates Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal at Meeting With Tillerson
    PM May: Scottish Economy Lags Behind Rest of UK Due to One-Party System
    Macron Will Try to Impress May With His Vision of Future UK-EU Ties - Analyst
    If the EU Fails to Clinch Brexit Deal Soon, 'UK May Just Walk Away' - Scholar
    Brexit Tax May-hem: UK Firms Could Be Obliged to Pay Upfront for VAT on EU Goods
    UK Members of EU Parliament Warn Theresa May Against Single Market Withdrawal
    Tags:
    Theresa May, Davos, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok