UK PM: Necessary to Scrutinize Cryptocurrencies as They Can Be Used by Criminals

World leaders are gathered in Switzerland's Davos for the World Economic Forum’s meeting to present their views on burning issues of modern politics. On the sidelines of the forum UK Prime Minister Theresa May answered questions of the reporters on cybersecurity, Brexit, sexual harassment and gender equality as well as relations with America.

Bitcoin Needs Monitoring

The risk that cryptocurrencies can be used by criminals means that the UK and other countries should take a serious look, Theresa May told Bloomberg Television in an interview in Davos.

She also added that technology companies must focus on their social responsibility, in particular in the areas of terrorism and child pornography.

Today, @theresa_may will put pressure on social media companies to stop providing a platform for terror, extremism and child abuse. We must meet the challenges of new technologies and seize the opportunities that they offer to improve our everyday lives. pic.twitter.com/O68RmmhZrR — CCHQ Press Office (@CCHQPress) January 25, 2018

Brexit

As of Britain after Brexit, May pointed out that there were huge possibilities for the UK to attract tech companies once the country leaves the bloc.

"Obviously we recognise the importance of financial services and we want to ensure that we can continue to see those financial services ensuring that the City of London retains its role as a global financial centre," she added referring to a deal on a Brexit transition period which the UK strives to agree with the EU.

A transition period should provide clarity for business structures and financial services firms and May noted that while working on the issue of the implementation period, she is very clear that Britain wants to develop "a deep and special partnership — a comprehensive free trade agreement."

May on Misogyny

The prime minister said to Bloomberg that she was "appalled" after she read a special Financial Times report that revealed an alleged harassment of hostesses at a charity dinner at London Presidents Club.

She added that there is more work to do in tackling misogyny.

Relations With US

Answering the question of the BBC TV journalists, Theresa May said that special relationship with the US is "as good as it ever has been."

"What I… will be talking to (Trump) about is a whole range of foreign policy areas where we have faced shared challenges and are working together," the prime minister said adding that Syria, North Korea and Iran are on the agenda.