Register
11:58 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Prior to the grand opening ceremony of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin.

    Germans, French Oppose US Sanctions Against EU Gas Projects With Russia - Poll

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Sputnik.Polls (61)
    160

    A majority of French and Germans, along with a considerable number of Britons and Poles, oppose the new US bill which may result in European companies being punished for cooperating with Russia.

    The French Institute of Public Opinion (Ifop) has conducted an opinion poll for Sputnik in order to try and determine how Europeans will react toward a new bill implemented by the US that threatens to impose sanctions upon European companies involved in joint natural gas ventures with Russia.

    A total of 3,228 respondents aged 18 and over in the UK, Germany, France and Poland were asked the following question: "As a result of the newly adopted bill, the USA may impose sanctions on some European companies that are involved in gas projects with Russia. Some say that the US sanctions against EU companies are unacceptable as an instrument to deal with  European partners. Others say that the US sanctions are fully acceptable even if they affect European companies. Please, choose the statement that is closest to your opinion."

    A view of the Italy's energy giant Eni Spa headquarters in San Donato, in the outskirts of Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 4, 2007
    © AP Photo/ Luca Bruno
    Italy's Eni Chairwoman Says Anti-Russian Sanctions Create Problems for Company
    The vast majority of respondents in France (65 percent) and Germany (61 percent) spoke out against the new US legislation, which is hardly surprising as a report compiled by the UN Special Rapporteur last year revealed that the EU economy is losing $3.2 billion a month due to the  anti-Russian sanctions.

    Germany has also opposed attempts by the European commission to update the EU Gas Directive and ensure that all EU rules, including third-party access, tariffs, partial ownership and transparency, apply to all pipelines, including Nord Stream 2 — a joint venture of Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, Royal Dutch Shell, Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, which is expected to bring an estimated 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas across the Baltic Sea to Europe.

    Berlin however has insisted that these updates would be unnecessary as  European legislation is fully applicable to companies and infrastructure in the European Union, to which the undersea pipeline is connected.

    Nearly half of Britons (47 percent) also shared their sentiment.

    The respondents in Poland appeared to be less certain about the issue: while the majority (39 percent) claimed that imposing sanctions even if they harm European companies is ok, they outnumbered the opponents of this approach (37 percent) by a very slim margin.

    Can the US impose sanctions on European companies involved in gas projects with Russia?
    © Sputnik/
    Can the US impose sanctions on European companies involved in gas projects with Russia?

    Earlier in November 2017 then-Foreign Minister of Poland Witold Waszczykowski had announced that Warsaw wantedto terminate its natural gas deal with Moscow after it expires in 2022. Poland also vocally opposes the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

    US President Donald Trump signed into law the new sanctions against Russia, previously approved by the Senate, specifically targeting the Nord Stream project in August. The new sanctions have been harshly criticized by the EU with the German foreign minister calling the restrictions illegal and aiming to take Russia’s place on the European energy market.

    Topic:
    Sputnik.Polls (61)

    Related:

    Germany's Schroeder Has No Fears for Nord Stream 2 Amid Gov't Formation Crisis
    WWF Russia Says Not Against Nord Stream 2 Construction Provided Route Changes
    Why Europe's Newest Pipeline Won't Work Without Russian Natural Gas
    Tags:
    reaction, natural gas, bill, sanctions, Russia, Poland, United Kingdom, Germany, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok