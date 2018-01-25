Train Derails Near Italy's Milan, At Least Two Reportedly Dead (PHOTO, VIDEO)

At least 2 people have been killed and 10 others hospitalized in serious condition in a train crash near Italy's Milan, according to Rainews24 TV channel.
The train heading from Cremona to Milan derailed between Milan and Venice on Thursday morning, the Trenord railway company told Sputnik.
Ambulances and rescuers have arrived at the scene in the vicinity of the town of Pioltello. Local authorities have announced delays in train services.
The broadcaster added that up to 100 people received minor injuries, all of whom are the train's passengers.
The Italian broadcaster showed footage from the site, on which heavily damaged overturned train cars could be seen.
The incident took place during rush-hour.
No further details have been immediately available.
