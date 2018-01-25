UK Aims for Leading Role in Harnessing AI Technology

DAVOS (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May will say Thursday she is determined to turn her country into a world leader in the Artificial Intelligence technology, in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The draft speech, obtained by Sputnik, stresses that harnessing AI capabilities and addressing the ethical challenges it poses are "greatest tests of leadership for our time."

"But it is a test that I am confident we can meet," May will say. "For right across the long sweep of history from the invention of electricity to advent of factory production, time and again initially disquieting innovations have delivered previously unthinkable advances and we have found the way to make those changes work for all our people."

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko Kaspersky Lab Discussing Software Security Verification With UK Cyber Security Centre

The United Kingdom is already prepared to bring AI technology into government , May is expected to say. She plans to set up a Center for Data Ethics to confront public concerns about how this innovation will affect the future of families.

Speaking at the Swiss forum of world and business leaders, the prime minister will announce that her country will join the Swiss forum’s new council on AI to have its say in shaping the applications of the new technology.