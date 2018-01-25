UK Aims for Leading Role in Harnessing AI Technology

The draft speech, obtained by Sputnik, stresses that harnessing AI capabilities and addressing the ethical challenges it poses are "greatest tests of leadership for our time."
"But it is a test that I am confident we can meet," May will say. "For right across the long sweep of history from the invention of electricity to advent of factory production, time and again initially disquieting innovations have delivered previously unthinkable advances and we have found the way to make those changes work for all our people."
Speaking at the Swiss forum of world and business leaders, the prime minister will announce that her country will join the Swiss forum’s new council on AI to have its say in shaping the applications of the new technology.
All comments
Show new comments (0)