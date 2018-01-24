Register
18:00 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Elephant

    $1,400 Fine for Ivory Trade on Ebay Not Enough, Twitter Burst Against UK Seller

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A woman who owned more than 100 items made from elephant ivory and attempted to sell them on Ebay, has been sentenced to a fine in London. Some social media users expressed dissatisfaction with the amount and the nature of the punishment, saying it provides "not much justice for the elephants."

    A sum of $1,418 (£1,000) has to be paid by the 60 year-old Janet Winstanley, who pleaded guilty on January 22 to offences relating to the illegal export of ivory.

    The Met Police Wildlife Crime Unit has found and seized from Ms. Winstanely's home more than 100 items, believed to be made of elephant ivory. The law enforcement officers initially got suspicious when a trader identified as Winstanley was found offering ivory for sale online via eBay. She described the items on sale as carved 'bovine bone.'

    However a closer inspection of the images revealed 'schreger lines' which are unique to elephant ivory.

    Ornaments seized by the Met Police
    © Photo: Met Police
    Ornaments seized by the Met Police

    Social media users reacted angrily to the size of the financial punishment for Ms. Winstanley and the news elephant ivory items were being traded online.

    "The trade in antique ivory, within the EU is currently legal, however any re-export of ivory outside the EU requires a re-export permit, issued by the Animal and Plant Health Agency. Any trade outside of the legal framework is a serious cause for concern since it may contribute to driving the demand for ivory in the Far East which in turn may add to the decline of elephant populations in those source countries," DC Sarah Bailey, from the Met's Wildlife Crime Unit, said in an official statement. 

    The Met Police have also issued a video statement, addressing the issue of poaching and illegal trade of products made from endangered species.

    The UK environment secretary Michael Gove is currently under public pressure to introduce a blanket ban on the commercial trade in ivory in Britain.

    The UK government is expected to soon reveal the results of the consultation running from October 2017 on the ban form and its effects. 

    Related:

    As Ivory Becomes Key Terror Funding Source, UK Troops Battle Poachers in Gabon
    'Very-Very Dangerous People' Who Target Those Fighting Elephant Poaching
    Happy New Year: Mainland China Bans Sale of Elephant Ivory
    Tags:
    ivory, crime, wildlife, ban, trade, animals, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok