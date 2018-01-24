$1,400 Fine for Ivory Trade on Ebay Not Enough, Twitter Burst Against UK Seller

A woman who owned more than 100 items made from elephant ivory and attempted to sell them on Ebay, has been sentenced to a fine in London. Some social media users expressed dissatisfaction with the amount and the nature of the punishment, saying it provides "not much justice for the elephants."

A sum of $1,418 (£1,000) has to be paid by the 60 year-old Janet Winstanley, who pleaded guilty on January 22 to offences relating to the illegal export of ivory.

The Met Police Wildlife Crime Unit has found and seized from Ms. Winstanely's home more than 100 items, believed to be made of elephant ivory. The law enforcement officers initially got suspicious when a trader identified as Winstanley was found offering ivory for sale online via eBay. She described the items on sale as carved 'bovine bone.'

However a closer inspection of the images revealed 'schreger lines' which are unique to elephant ivory.

Social media users reacted angrily to the size of the financial punishment for Ms. Winstanley and the news elephant ivory items were being traded online.

"The trade in antique ivory, within the EU is currently legal, however any re-export of ivory outside the EU requires a re-export permit, issued by the Animal and Plant Health Agency. Any trade outside of the legal framework is a serious cause for concern since it may contribute to driving the demand for ivory in the Far East which in turn may add to the decline of elephant populations in those source countries," DC Sarah Bailey, from the Met's Wildlife Crime Unit, said in an official statement.

The Met Police have also issued a video statement, addressing the issue of poaching and illegal trade of products made from endangered species.

The UK environment secretary Michael Gove is currently under public pressure to introduce a blanket ban on the commercial trade in ivory in Britain.

The UK government is expected to soon reveal the results of the consultation running from October 2017 on the ban form and its effects.