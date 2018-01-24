WATCH as Paris Struggling With Severe Seine Overflowing

The authorities warned on Wednesday that the river level could pass the 6.10-meter level that was registered in 2016 and become the highest in a hundred years.
Meanwhile, the social media platforms itself was flooded with pictures of the rapidly rising river and the drowned streets of Paris.
