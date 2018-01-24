WATCH as Paris Struggling With Severe Seine Overflowing

Paris residents are instructed to stay away from the Seine after a high flooding alert was issued due to the excessive amount of rain, causing the river to begin to overflow its banks.

The authorities warned on Wednesday that the river level could pass the 6.10-meter level that was registered in 2016 and become the highest in a hundred years.

Meanwhile, the social media platforms itself was flooded with pictures of the rapidly rising river and the drowned streets of Paris.

