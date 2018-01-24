Register
16:25 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a session at the Bundestag lower house of Parliament, on November 21, 2017 in Berlin.

    Thank You, Angela: Eurosceptic AfD to Lead Top Budget Post in Charge of Euro Aid

    © AFP 2018/ Odd Andersen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The party that made history in the 2017 German federal election is now set to head key Bundestag committees. The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) are presented with an opportunity to be in charge of the budget, reviewing eurozone bailouts, and ironically enough the German conservative bloc can make that happen.

    They are the first right-wing party to be represented in the Bundestag since World War II, having ranked third in last year's parliamentary election, with 12.6 percent. Whether the AfD gets to lead the parliamentary budget, tourism and legal affairs committees, depends on the success of the renewal of the 'grand coalition' — the alliance between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU)/Christian Social Union (CSU) bloc and the Social Democrats (SPD).

    Interior view of the plenar hall of the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Interior view of the plenar hall of the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.

    If the coalition negotiations, expected to begin on January 26, result in favor of restoring the union, the AfD will become the largest opposition party in the parliament — and traditionally it is the strongest opposition party that gets to head the budget committee, which vets eurozone bailouts.

    AfD board members celebrate with balloons during the election party of the nationalist 'Alternative for Germany', AfD, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, after the polling stations for the German parliament elections had been closed.
    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    AfD board members celebrate with balloons during the election party of the nationalist 'Alternative for Germany', AfD, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, after the polling stations for the German parliament elections had been closed.

    The right-wing Bundestag newbie have expressed their delight on Facebook, while the AfD Parliamentary Secretary Bernd Baumann said the party is "very pleased to receive these important committees."

    AfD holds a Eurosceptic position and challenges German-backed bailouts of Europe's struggling southern economies, such as Greece. Once they are in charge of the budget committee, the AfD cannot single-handedly veto aid. However, their perspective chair candidate, lawmaker Peter Boehringer, is unlikely to make pro-European budget decisions easy for the rest of the Parliament.

    Double-Edged Sword

    Merkel's aim in the upcoming negotiations with the SPD is to secure her fourth term as chancellor. The Social Democrats, however, has been torn by an internal debate ever since the election that saw the party reduced to its worst result since 1949. Questions continue to arise within the SPD about it strategic direction and leadership.

    READ MORE: German Social Democrats Say 'Yes' to Coalition Talks With Merkel

    Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a statement before exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government at the SPD headquarters in Berlin, Germany, January 7, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a statement before exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government at the SPD headquarters in Berlin, Germany, January 7, 2018.

    After the delegates' vote on January 21 to back formal coalition talks with Merkel's conservatives, a poll showed a dip in support for the SPD to 18 percent from 18.5 percent.

    If Merkel gets what she wants from the upcoming coalition negotiations, it will secure her leadership position, boost AfD's parliamentary authority and potentially leave the Social Democrats sour and unsatisfied.

    Related:

    Merkel's CDU/CSU Wins Bundestag Elections, SPD Comes Second
    AfD 'Channeling People's Discontent': Possible Reasons Behind Party Success
    New Office Space: German MPs to Work in Former Nazi HQ With Swastikas on Walls
    Older, Less Diverse, More Populist: Germany's New Bundestag Meets for First Time
    Tags:
    foreign aid, Eurosceptic, right-wing, leadership, coalition, parliament, aid, tourism, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Alternative for Germany (AfD), Bundestag, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok