We Won't Adopt Every Piece of Canada-EU Free Trade Deal - UK's Brexit Minister

Brexit minister David Davis has said that the existing free trade agreements with the European Union "provide the floor, not the ceiling" for what London could achieve after leaving the bloc.

On Wednesday, Davis said that Canada-EU free trade deal is not enough for Britain, adding that the UK won't adopt every piece of the agreement.

Davis also said that London expects to reach the transition agreement by March, saying it will keep negotiating trade deals with other countries during the transition period. He noted that he expects that some details of deal will be settled during the transition.

The minister pointed out that he is relaxed about UK's witdrawal process, saying his primary concern is Britain's future ties with the European Union.

