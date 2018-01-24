Rallies Against Trump's Arrival at WEF Held in Switzerland (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Demonstrators have held rallies against the arrival of Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum, which is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.

DAVOS (Sputnik) — A group of people have held a picket against the arrival of US President Donald Trump in the central street of the Swiss city of Davos, where the World Economic Forum is currently being held, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Also, several thousands took to streets of the Swiss city of Zurich, according to media reports.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, about 20 activists were holding banners and were shouting slogans in Davos. Several participants of the unauthorized demonstration were arrested by a police patrol that arrived on the scene.

The WEF is being held in Davos on January 23-26. Trump is expected to arrive at the forum on Friday, January 26. According to US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Trump will use his time at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss national security issues such as denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and countering Iran in the Middle East.

Also, McMaster said that Trump will meet with UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday during the forum.

Meanwhile in Zurich, thousands reportedly protested US presidents' arrival at the World Economic Forum. Activists marched towards Zurich's financial district carrying environmentalist and anti-globalist placards and citing slogans ''Trump Not Welcome" and "Smash WEF".

Earlier in January, an analogous anti-Trump action was held in the Swiss capital of Bern. The activists have even issued a petition titled "Trump not welcome — stay out of Davos!" that has collected nearly 17,000 signatures as of Tuesday.