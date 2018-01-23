Afghan Asylum-Seeker Tried for Killing Christian Woman Who Converted in Germany

German Prosecutors charge that the 30 year-old Afghan man killed the woman in front of two of her children because she had converted to Christianity.
Previously, the 38-year-old woman had asked the man if he also wanted to convert to Christianity, a request that was "irreconcilable with his Muslim faith," prosecutors told the court in the city of Traunstein.
READ MORE: UK Home Secretary Rudd Could Face Prison Over Illegal Removal of Asylum Seeker
After he was arrested, the man claimed that he had killed the woman because his asylum seeker status was rejected.
His court hearing will last four days.
All comments
Show new comments (0)