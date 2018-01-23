Register
    A pro-European Union,(EU), anti-Brexit demonstrator holds the EU and UK flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London on January 22, 2018

    EU Reportedly Plans to Cover Fee for Europeans Set to Stay in UK After Brexit

    Demonstrating five years' continuous residence and passing a criminal background check are a must for EU applicants who are seeking so-called "settled status" in Britain.

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has endorsed Brussels' move to cover the £72 ($100) application fee the UK is charging EU nationals applying to stay in the UK after Brexit, according to The Guardian.

    So-called "settled status" grants these nationals the indefinite ability to remain in the country. To that end, they should demonstrate five years' continuous residence and pass a criminal record test.

    Juncker, for his part, pledged to discuss the issue with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, but added that Brussels may cover EU applicants' fees through the EU budget.

    With more details regarding Britain's new online application process due to be announced in the coming days, The Guardian cited the UK government as saying that they plan to charge "no more than the cost of a passport"  for most applicants.

    In late June 2017, May promised to grant EU expats living in Britain settled status after the UK's withdrawal from the bloc. She said that in exchange, she wants the same rights for the estimated one million UK expats living throughout the 27 EU member states.

    May added that those who will have lived in the United Kingdom for at least five years will have the same rights as British citizens, including access to health, work and education benefits.

    She called for a "cutoff period" between March 2017 and 2019, when the UK is set to withdraw from the EU under the current negotiating schedule.

