10:05 GMT +323 January 2018
    A police officer carries flowers to leave alongside of messages near to where a van was driven at muslims in Finsbury Park, North London, Britain, June 19, 2017

    Сourt: Briton 'Obsessed' With Muslims Deliberately Rammed Into Group Near Mosque

    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    Europe
    The Manchester Arena and London Bridge terrorist attacks seemed to "fuel the rage inside" the suspect, according to the prosecutor.

    Darren Osborne, a British man "obsessed" with Muslims deliberately rammed a car into pedestrians in London's Finsbury Park area outside a mosque in a terrorist attack intended to kill "as many people as possible," according to the prosecutor at a court hearing.

    The prosecution cited the man's partner, Sarah Andrews, as saying that he has an "unpredictable temperament", is a "loner and a functioning alcoholic" and suffers from depression.

    According to Andrews, his "obsession with Muslims" was apparently triggered by a May 2017 television drama based on the true stories of victims of Rochdale grooming gangs, which comprised men of mainly Pakistani origin.

    The Manchester Arena and London Bridge terrorist attacks then seemed to "fuel the rage inside him", the prosecutor added citing Andrews.

    READ MORE: Arab League Denounces Islamophobia After London Mosque Attack

    Osborne from the Welsh capital Cardiff has, however, denied the charges.

    Police officers man a cordon at Finsbury Park where a vehicle struck pedestrians in London Monday, June 19, 2017. Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested.
    © AP Photo/ Victoria Jones/PA via AP
    UK Muslim Council Says Van Intentionally Targeted Muslims Near Mosque in London
    Early June 19, a van rammed into pedestrians near the mosque in northern London located near the Finsbury Park station, killing one person and injuring several others. The van's driver was detained by the people at the scene and later arrested by the Metropolitan Police. The Muslim Council of Britain said that the attack was directed at Muslims leaving Ramadan night prayers. UK Prime Minister referred to the attack as a terrorist act.

    The attack followed two vehicle-and-knife rampages on London Bridge on June 3 and Westminster Bridge on March 22 in the British capital and a bombing in Manchester on May 22. The three attacks claimed the lives of more than thirty people, leaving dozens injured.

    Tags:
    Muslims, ramming, mosque, Britain, London
