Сourt: Briton 'Obsessed' With Muslims Deliberately Rammed Into Group Near Mosque

Darren Osborne, a British man "obsessed" with Muslims deliberately rammed a car into pedestrians in London's Finsbury Park area outside a mosque in a terrorist attack intended to kill "as many people as possible," according to the prosecutor at a court hearing.
The prosecution cited the man's partner, Sarah Andrews, as saying that he has an "unpredictable temperament", is a "loner and a functioning alcoholic" and suffers from depression.
According to Andrews, his "obsession with Muslims" was apparently triggered by a May 2017 television drama based on the true stories of victims of Rochdale grooming gangs, which comprised men of mainly Pakistani origin.
The Manchester Arena and London Bridge terrorist attacks then seemed to "fuel the rage inside him", the prosecutor added citing Andrews.
Osborne from the Welsh capital Cardiff has, however, denied the charges.
The attack followed two vehicle-and-knife rampages on London Bridge on June 3 and Westminster Bridge on March 22 in the British capital and a bombing in Manchester on May 22. The three attacks claimed the lives of more than thirty people, leaving dozens injured.
