The Manchester Arena and London Bridge terrorist attacks seemed to "fuel the rage inside" the suspect, according to the prosecutor.

Darren Osborne, a British man "obsessed" with Muslims deliberately rammed a car into pedestrians in London's Finsbury Park area outside a mosque in a terrorist attack intended to kill "as many people as possible," according to the prosecutor at a court hearing.

The prosecution cited the man's partner, Sarah Andrews, as saying that he has an "unpredictable temperament", is a "loner and a functioning alcoholic" and suffers from depression.

According to Andrews, his "obsession with Muslims" was apparently triggered by a May 2017 television drama based on the true stories of victims of Rochdale grooming gangs, which comprised men of mainly Pakistani origin.

The Manchester Arena and London Bridge terrorist attacks then seemed to "fuel the rage inside him", the prosecutor added citing Andrews.

Osborne from the Welsh capital Cardiff has, however, denied the charges.

Early June 19, a van rammed into pedestrians near the mosque in northern London located near the Finsbury Park station, killing one person and injuring several others. The van's driver was detained by the people at the scene and later arrested by the Metropolitan Police. The Muslim Council of Britain said that the attack was directed at Muslims leaving Ramadan night prayers. UK Prime Minister referred to the attack as a terrorist act.

The attack followed two vehicle-and-knife rampages on London Bridge on June 3 and Westminster Bridge on March 22 in the British capital and a bombing in Manchester on May 22. The three attacks claimed the lives of more than thirty people, leaving dozens injured.