Another Royal Wedding: Princess Eugenie Engaged

It’s set to be a special year for the British royals with now not one but two weddings this year, as Britain’s Princess Eugenie is set to marry long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The engagement comes less than two months after Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry revealed he’ll walk down the aisle with his American fiancée Meghan Markle. Eugenie is Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and is eighth in line to the British throne.

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. pic.twitter.com/ct45JvDfbq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

​The palace has released photographs of Princess Eugenie and her fiancé following the couple's engagement. The pictures show the couple embrace, with the 27-year-old royal wearing her sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

The photographs were taken in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/ZfwQWdrK3Y — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank were photographed earlier today following the announcement of their engagement. pic.twitter.com/ArYQIDeNZw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

​The couple received many warm wishes on social media, including several from Princess Eugenie’s mother the Duchess of York.

I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/hvCnnOwZpo — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018

The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, same chapel where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married in May.