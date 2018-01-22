Register
23 January 2018
    Riot police officers walk by Borgo prison on January 22, 2018 on the French Mediterranean Island of Corsica, as striking prison guards block its access as part of a nationwide movement to call for better safety and wages

    French Prison Guards Unions Fail to Reach Agreement With Government

    © AFP 2018/ PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA
    Europe
    0 10

    PARIS (Sputnik) - No agreement was reached at Monday's meeting between French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet and three major prison unions CGT, FO and UFAP UNSA, which means that a nationwide strike of prison guards will continue, a representative of CGT in Lille, Pascal Decary, told Sputnik.

    "I think they will try to renegotiate, no agreement has been reached today… We will continue protesting tomorrow. Tomorrow the unions will call again for prison blockage. What’s going on the ground is that nobody took care of prisons for a long time, and as a result we saw a lot of assaults etc. It will continue this way until we find an agreement with the [justice] minister," Decary said.

    READ MORE: French Jail Guards to Strike Until Facilities for Terrorists Provided — Union

    French police secure a street as members of special forces carried out counter-terrorism swoop at different locations in Argenteuil, a suburb in northern Paris, France, July 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Terror Attacks Considered Most Notable 2017 Events by Over 50% in France - Poll
    Prison guards have been on strike in more than 100 French prisons because of clashes and attacks initiated by inmates, mainly "radicalized" Islamists." In order to settle the issue, French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Monday to renovate facilities and expand them to house an additional 15,000 inmates. French prison unions have rejected the proposals as insufficient, calling for such measures as specialized facilities for Islamist terrorists, as well as higher salaries.

