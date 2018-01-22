French Prison Guards Unions Fail to Reach Agreement With Government

PARIS (Sputnik) - No agreement was reached at Monday's meeting between French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet and three major prison unions CGT, FO and UFAP UNSA, which means that a nationwide strike of prison guards will continue, a representative of CGT in Lille, Pascal Decary, told Sputnik.

"I think they will try to renegotiate, no agreement has been reached today… We will continue protesting tomorrow. Tomorrow the unions will call again for prison blockage. What’s going on the ground is that nobody took care of prisons for a long time, and as a result we saw a lot of assaults etc. It will continue this way until we find an agreement with the [justice] minister," Decary said.

Prison guards have been on strike in more than 100 French prisons because of clashes and attacks initiated by inmates, mainly "radicalized" Islamists." In order to settle the issue, French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Monday to renovate facilities and expand them to house an additional 15,000 inmates. French prison unions have rejected the proposals as insufficient, calling for such measures as specialized facilities for Islamist terrorists, as well as higher salaries.