Heavy Snowfall Blocks Traffic to World Economic Forum Venue (PHOTO)

DAVOS (Sputnik) - Heavy snowfall has blocked all traffic to the Alpine resort of Davos, where the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which brings together heads of state and business leaders, is about to start, a Sputnik correspondent reported Monday.

Snow showers have continued without interruption since last week, and enormous snowbanks have blocked not only roads but also the railway. Trains running to Klosters, where many WEF delegates are staying, circulated with long delays on Monday morning, but in the afternoon, railway connections were completely interrupted.

Those people who managed to dig their cars out from under the snow now have to spend hours in traffic jams.

READ MORE: Who Pays for It and Will Trump Make It? 7 Things to Know About Davos

"As avalanche risk is high, please ski on open slopes only. Streets around Davos are expected to stay accessible," the website of Davos-Klosters resort said.

Davos Moment



Watch out for the #Dachlawine in #Davos (snow falling off roofs).

The police HQ #WEF18 had to be evacuated because of an avalanche warning and most slopes are closed. pic.twitter.com/ytPbBG56u3 — Matthias Lüfkens🇬🇧 ➡️meet me #WEF18 #Davos (@luefkens) January 22, 2018​

On Monday, the Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) recorded a "very high avalanche danger over widespread areas."

According to the WEF organizers, over 3,000 participants from more than 110 countries are to be in attendance, with more than 70 heads of state to take part in the global forum.