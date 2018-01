The World Economic Forum (WEF) is kicking off on Tuesday, January 23 in Davos, Switzerland, where political leaders are to rub shoulders with corporate bosses at the gathering of planet's most powerful people.

British Prime Minister, German Chancellor and the French President are on the WEF guest list, as well as the US president Donald Trump, who is expected to attend the annual gathering despite active opposition by protesters.

Here are seven facts to let you in on the Swiss Alps bash.