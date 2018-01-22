German Nurse Who Killed Patients Indicted in Almost 100 More Killings

The nurse claimed he killed patients by giving them a lethal dose of medication.

The German nurse who had been killing his patients has been charged with 97 more conuts of murder related to the deaths at 2 hospitals in the cities of Oldenburg and Delmenhorst, dpa news agency reported.

Niels Hoegel is currently serving a life sentence for two murders, while authorities said back in November that he may have killed a total of over 100 patients in the course of several years.

The announcement came after investigators completed examinations of patients who died, while Hoegel served as a nurse.

The convict himself claimed that he had killed over 80 patients in the intensive care units of hospitals in the cities of Delmenhorst and Oldenburg by giving them a lethal dose of medication. Hoegel confessed that he would bring patients to the brink of death before attempting to revive them in order to look like a savior in front of his colleagues.

In February 2015, Hoegel was sentenced to life in prison on charges of killing two patients.