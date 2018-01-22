German Nurse Who Killed Patients Indicted in Almost 100 More Killings

The German nurse who had been killing his patients has been charged with 97 more conuts of murder related to the deaths at 2 hospitals in the cities of Oldenburg and Delmenhorst, dpa news agency reported.
Niels Hoegel is currently serving a life sentence for two murders, while authorities said back in November that he may have killed a total of over 100 patients in the course of several years.
The announcement came after investigators completed examinations of patients who died, while Hoegel served as a nurse.
READ MORE: Serial Killer: German Nurse Suspected of Murdering Over 106 Patients
In February 2015, Hoegel was sentenced to life in prison on charges of killing two patients.
All comments
Show new comments (0)