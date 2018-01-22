Register
11:26 GMT +322 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Labour politician Peter Mandelson reacts as he is interviewed by media near the Houses of Parliament in London on June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union (EU)

    Top Labor Politician Secretly Offered Help to EU in Brexit Talks - Reports

    © AFP 2018/ BEN STANSALL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Peter Mandelson, UK Labor peer and former European Commissioner for Trade, has repeatedly criticized London's stance on Brexit, which he claimed may finally be postponed.

    The Daily Mail has exposed a secret letter Lord Mandelson sent to the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, in which Mandelson promised to adhere to the EU's principles in the future. The letter was obtained from the European Commission using Freedom of Information laws.

    "As you know, I am deeply committed to the future of the EU as it strives for solidarity in the face of growing challenges from populist movements, geopolitics and a still-recovering economy," Mandelson, the former European Commissioner for Trade, said.

    He added that he would like "to put some time aside for us to share some thoughts on the Brexit negotiations."

    READ MORE: 'Breakthrough We Needed': UK, EU Brexit Talks Move Forward

    Mandelson also promised Barnier to brief him on "the current pressures in British politics" and "how these will play out."

    Barnier's office, in turn, expressed his 'sincere thanks' for the offer but said they would be unable to arrange a meeting for the dates suggested by Lord Mandelson in the letter, which came after the two men attended a Brussels conference in November 2017.

    Lord Mandelson has more than once criticized the British government's stance on Brexit, which he argued could be postponed because "voters were not told the truth about leaving the EU."

    In particular, no one had been warned before the Brexit referendum that Britain would leave the single market, according to Mandelson.

    READ MORE: Never Too Late to Change Stance Over Brexit, EU Chief Urges Britain to Rethink

    Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union kicked off on June 19, 2017 and are due to wrap up by the end of March 2019.

    The talks' first phase focused on the protection of EU citizens' rights in the UK, the British-Irish border and London's financial obligations to Brussels after the withdrawal.

    The second stage began in December and concentrates on the transition period in EU-UK ties after Brexit and future trade and security collaboration between the parties.

    Related:

    UK House of Commons Adopts Brexit Bill, Now House of Lords' Turn
    Scottish Conservative Leader Calls for Greater Devolution After Brexit
    Drifting Apart? Former UK Diplomat Warns of Cooler Post-Brexit London-Paris Ties
    UK Labour Party Not Calling for 2nd Brexit Referendum - Leader
    Tags:
    geopolitics, negotiations, economy, challenges, Brexit, EU, Michel Barnier, Peter Mandelson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Engineering Troops
    Red-Blooded Photos of Engineer Troops Day in Russia
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok