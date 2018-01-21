'Yes, It's Love': Gerhard Schroeder Takes to Korean Food Because of Girlfriend

Gerhard Schroeder, a former German Chancellor, was seen in Berlin dining with his new 48-year old South Korean girlfriend, Soyeon Kim, in an Asian restaurant, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.
The couple tasted Korean food, including the Korean national dish Bibimbap, which is prepared with rice, vegetables, eggs and beef or tofu.
Earlier this week, the two opened up about their relationship in their first interview with the "Bunte" magazine. "Yes, it's love," both of them confessed.
Altkanzler mit neuer Freundin: Gerhard Schröder übt koreanisch essen — SPIEGEL ONLINE — Panorama https://t.co/8pmd1qGPh8— anita hoffmann (@anitamarialaila) 21 января 2018 г.
The couple also revealed that in the future they will live in both South Korea and Germany. Now, Schröder lives in Hannover and has an office in Berlin.
"Together, Gerhard Schroeder and I will find a golden mean to live unspectacularly in both cultures," Kim told the magazine.
Soyeon Kim is divorced and has one daughter. She is an analyst in the field of economics and a successful entrepreneur. She runs a company offering translation services called "Mirae Translation & Communications" based in Seoul.
All comments
Show new comments (0)