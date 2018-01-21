'Yes, It's Love': Gerhard Schroeder Takes to Korean Food Because of Girlfriend

While the couple revealed earlier in the week that their relationship were serious, the 73-year old former German leader uses every opportunity to learn more about his fiancée's culture.

Gerhard Schroeder, a former German Chancellor, was seen in Berlin dining with his new 48-year old South Korean girlfriend, Soyeon Kim, in an Asian restaurant, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.

The couple tasted Korean food, including the Korean national dish Bibimbap, which is prepared with rice, vegetables, eggs and beef or tofu.

Earlier this week, the two opened up about their relationship in their first interview with the "Bunte" magazine. "Yes, it's love," both of them confessed.

Altkanzler mit neuer Freundin: Gerhard Schröder übt koreanisch essen — SPIEGEL ONLINE — Panorama https://t.co/8pmd1qGPh8 — anita hoffmann (@anitamarialaila) 21 января 2018 г.

The couple also revealed that in the future they will live in both South Korea and Germany. Now, Schröder lives in Hannover and has an office in Berlin.

"Together, Gerhard Schroeder and I will find a golden mean to live unspectacularly in both cultures," Kim told the magazine.

© AP Photo/ Olga Maltseva/Pool Photo Gerhard Schroeder Says Isolating Moscow Impossible, Urges Better Russia-EU Ties

Schroeder served as Chancellor from 1998 to 2005. The SPD politician is well-known for being an advocate for friendly relations with Russia. He has been married four times, and is currently divorcing his fourth wife.

Soyeon Kim is divorced and has one daughter. She is an analyst in the field of economics and a successful entrepreneur. She runs a company offering translation services called "Mirae Translation & Communications" based in Seoul.