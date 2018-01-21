Register
20:28 GMT +321 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Social Demoratic Party top candidate for chancellor, Martin Schulz, speaks at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 one day after the parliament elections

    German Social Democrats Say 'Yes' to Coalition Talks With Merkel

    © AP Photo/ Christian Charisius/dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    102

    During the party's conference in Bonn on Sunday, 362 of 642 delegates supported the idea, while 279 voted against it and one delegate abstained. Despite positive results, the opposition to a coalition with the conservatives remains strong within the SPD.

    Delegates from Germany's SPD party have voted in favor of entering into coalition talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU and possibly forming a new government, German media reported on Sunday.

    The SPD party congress made the decision with 362 "Yes" votes versus 279 "No" votes.

    SPD party leader Martin Schulz expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting.

    "Of course we are all relieved," Schulz was quoted by German Das Bild newspaper as saying. "We will try to bring the party together after this hard discussion," he stated.

    Many SPD members believed that another four years in coalition with Merkel's CDU/CSU would mean that the Social Democrats would completely lose the distinctiveness of their party, much of which they have already sacrificed for the sake of reaching a political compromise.

    READ MORE: German CSU Leader: New Government May Be Formed in March

    Opponents of a renewed coalition are also unhappy about concessions made by the SPD leader Martin Schulz in preliminary talks with Merkel.

    Sunday's conference has been a source of stress for the German political elites, as its outcome has been considered one of the key factors determining the country's political future

    Now the two major parties will be able to start the final round of talks to form a new government (so far, there have been only preliminary talks exploring such a possibility). But if the majority would have voted no, it could have meant that Germany would face new parliamentary elections, "and, conceivably, the end of Merkel's chancellorship," DW wrote earlier.

    READ MORE: Key Preliminary Outcomes of the German Coalition Talks

    Germany has been witnessing a political crisis over the last few months, as talks to form a new government collapsed in November 2017, after the Free

    Democratic Party (FDP) withdrew from negotiations on forming the so called "Jamaica coalition" with the CDU/CSU and the Greens. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party is now trying to renew a grand coalition with the Social Democrats led by Martin Schulz.

    Related:

    German FM Calls EU Reform Condition for SPD, CDU/CSU Coalition Talks
    Four Key Stumbling Blocks in Talks to Form German Coalition
    Merkel Expresses Optimism as German Coalition Talks Kick Off
    Tags:
    coalition talks, government, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Angela Merkel, Martin Schulz, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok