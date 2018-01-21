'Life of Luxury': Items Seized From Liverpool Criminals Go Under Hammer

Criminals from Liverpool have shown good taste – according to police, they have stolen a host of high-end valuables, including a Cartier “love” bracelet, worth 10,000 pounds, designer bags and bottles of extremely expensive Dom Perignon champagne.

Wilsons Auctions will be hosting the sale of the precious loot confiscated by police forces from across the United Kingdom under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

All of the items will go under the hammer alongside luxurious cars and designer shoes seized by the police. The auction will feature more than 150 lots and is set to start on January 25.

READ MORE: Volkswagen to Recall Thousands of Vehicles Over Dieselgate Scandal — Reports

There is no starting price for the assets being auctioned off; bidders will get a chance to buy bags from Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, BMW cars, bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal champagne, as well as Jimmy Choo and Louboutin heels.

The police use Wilsons when items are confiscated under POCA, and the auctioneers are allowed to go along on raids with a van while the forces follow through on a warrant.

READ MORE: 'We Only Come in a Double Pack': Meet Instagram's Hottest Twins (PHOTOS)

Other assets set to be sold off include a pair of crystal-encrusted Valentino trainers, black patent Balenciaga shoes, retailed for 700 pounds, high-value designer watches from Rolex, Cartier and Breitling.

“We are delighted to kick off the new year in style at our unreserved government auction with a fantastic offering of luxury, designer and high-value items,” said Aidan Larkin, Wilsons Auctions’ group asset recovery manager, adding, “The monthly government auctions are always a unique opportunity for bidders to purchase quality goods for an affordable price, as all Lots are sold to the highest bidder with no reserve and this month is no exception.”