Anti-Abortion Protest in Paris (VIDEO)

The participants of the demonstration are calling for cherishing the right to live and urge women to refrain from undergoing abortions. Police are providing security at the venue. Abortion is legal in France during a 12-week-long period after conception and can also be performed if doctors decide that the operation will avert a bad injury or in life-threatening cases, as well as when the patient suffers from an incurable condition.
Follow our feed to find out more
The followers of the anti-abortion movement have started uploading content on social media using the #mplv2018 hashtag.
All comments
Show new comments (0)