Croatian Police Free Dozens of Chinese Citizens From Slavery

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The Croatian Interior Ministry said in a Saturday statement that the law enforcement agencies have found two illegal call centers, where the Chinese citizens have been kept and forced to participate in illicit schemes with the use of computers and the internet.

In total, Croatian police freed 59 Chinese citizens who have become victims of human trafficking near Zagreb, the Croatian Interior Ministry said.

The ministry added that the Chinese nationals were promised an opportunity to get a high and legal income in Europe and were transferred to Croatia and Slovenia, however, once in Europe, their documents were taken away and they were forced to work in call centers.

The Croatian ministry added that two Croats who organized the process of human trafficking and two Chinese guards were detained and the investigation into the incident was in progress.