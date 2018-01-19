Register
18:57 GMT +319 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BBrexit sailing apart - bon voyage

    Majority of UK Citizens Support Remaining in Single Market, Customs Union - Poll

    CC BY 2.0 / muffinn / Brexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Just under two-thirds (60 percent) of UK nationals believe the country should stay in the EU Single Market, and 57 percent feel the same regarding the EU Customs Union, a new poll for Left Foot Forward media outlet revealed on Friday.

    Only 16 percent of respondents said that the United Kingdom should quit the Single Market, while 24 percent were reluctant to respond to this question, the poll by BMG Research said.

    The level of Single Market support was higher among Labour Party proponents than Conservative Party voters, which backed staying with 71 percent and 54 percent, respectively, according to the poll.

    "It is clear that a majority of the British public and an even greater proportion of Labour voters want the UK to stay in the Single Market and Customs Union. That’s the best anti-austerity policy there is, because it protects businesses and jobs – keeping revenue flowing to the Exchequer that can be spent on public investment and services. It is vital we stand up against Theresa May’s false claims that it is necessary to leave the Single Market and Customs Union if Brexit takes place," Chuka Umunna, a leading supporter of Open Britain and co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on EU Relations, said as quoted by the media outlet.

    The second phase of EU-UK negotiations is expected to start in March and focus on the transition period in EU-UK relations after Brexit, and their future long-term trade and security cooperation. Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union are due to be completed by March 30, 2019.

    READ MORE: Under Macron's 'Rational' Approach France May Block Early Brexit Transition Deal

    Back in February, the UK government issued its strategy, which envisages an exit from the EU Single Market, and a goal to pursue a new strategic partnership with the EU aimed at the freest possible trade in goods and services and the UK's regained control over its borders.

    The so-called soft Brexit implies that the United Kingdom will remain close to the arrangements with the bloc, accept the four freedoms of the Single Market — goods, capital, services and labor — and continue allowing EU nationals to live and work in the United Kingdom. A hard Brexit will result in new trade deals, London losing access to EU Single Market, and control over immigration from the European Union to the United Kingdom.

    Related:

    Facebook to Continue Probe in Alleged Russian Meddling in Brexit - UK Lawmaker
    Dutch-Based UK Nationals Reportedly Challenge Post-Brexit EU Rights in Court
    Drifting Apart? Former UK Diplomat Warns of Cooler Post-Brexit London-Paris Ties
    Tags:
    Brexit, poll, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok