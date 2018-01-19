Register
14:54 GMT +319 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Guard tower in prison

    Corsican Prisoners Attack Superintendents: Two Severely Injured - Reports

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The attacks took place on the day the guards were reportedly to put one of them, an Islamist prisoner in solitary confinement due to his danger to others.

    Two prison guards in Borgo (Haute-Corse) were critically injured this morning by a radicalized Islamist detainee, Reuters quoted the Ufap-Unsa Justice employee organization as saying.

    Maxime Coustie, a representative of the l'Ufap-Unsa Justice, told the France 3 broadcaster: "For two weeks this prisoner has been closely monitored, and today they were to put him in solitary confinement because of his danger to others."

    The medium-security detainee was placed in solitary confinement and while the guards were opening his cell he threw himself on them, shouting "Allahu Akbar!" (God is the greatest").

    "One of the two guards was wounded in the chest with a knife, the other hit in the head, these are very serious injuries," Coustie said.

    The prosecutor of Bastia, Caroline Tharot, told the AFP news agency that one of the two guards was more seriously affected than the other, adding that the prosecutor's office had opened an investigation into the attack.

    According to the agency report, there were at least three assailants.

    This attempted assault is just one of several similar incidents, involving redicalized Islamists, which have taken place in different prisons across France. While the mobilization of prison guards demanding more security to carry out their mission was in full swing, seven supervisors were assaulted on January 15 in the late afternoon by a radicalized detainee at the Mont-de-Marsan penitentiary.

    The attacks triggered prison worker protests at the Fleury-Merogis Prison in the suburbs of Paris, which lasted for several days, with at least 100 people taking to the streets against violence.

    Remnants of the wooden pallets burned by prison guards at Fleury-Mérogis during their protest over the violence committed against guards by an Islamist radical at the Vendin-Le-Vieil jail.
    © Sputnik/
    Remnants of the wooden pallets burned by prison guards at Fleury-Mérogis during their protest over the violence committed against guards by an Islamist radical at the Vendin-Le-Vieil jail.
    Tags:
    prison, attack, guards, Corsica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok