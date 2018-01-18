WATCH Clashes During Prison Workers' Four-Day Rage Against Islamist Violence

Protests against last week's assault on guards at the Vendin-le-Vieil prison have been raging since Monday night.

The prison workers' protest at the Fleury-Merogis Prison in the suburbs of Paris entered their fourth day, with at least 100 people taking to the streets on Monday.

The demonstrations were triggered by an attack last week on guards at the Vendin-le-Vieil prison in northern France, which saw three guards injured by an Islamist-sympathizer wielding a pair of scissors.

