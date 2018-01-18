EU Agrees on Sanctions Against Several Venezuelan Officials - Reports

In early November, the EU decided to approve arms embargo and sanctions on Venezuela.

The EU has decided to impose sanctions against Venezuelan officials, the first time the bloc has targeted individuals from the team of the country's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, European sources told AFP news agency Thursday.

According to the media report, sanctions against seven Venezuelan officials include freezing their assets and imposing a travel ban.

In early November, the EU decided to approve arms embargo and sanctions on Venezuela. The move followed US President Donald Trump's executive order imposing new financial sanctions against the Venezuelan government in order to put financial pressure on the Maduro-led government. In its turn, Venezuela has blamed US meddling for its economic situation.

Venezuela plunged into turbulence in March, when the Venezuelan Supreme Court decided to restrict the power of the legislature. The move triggered large-scale protests led by the opposition, which were further fueled by the National Constituent Assembly election, initiated by President Nicolas Maduro.

According to the country's president, it was aiming to stabilize the situation in the country amid the ongoing economic and political crises, but the opposition was strongly against the move regarding it as an attempted coup.

Since September 2017 the sides have held three rounds of talks hosted by the Dominican Republic with the latest round focused on normalization of the situation in the country.