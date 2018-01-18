Register
14:16 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose for the photograph in Le Touquet, France, April 22, 2017, on the eve of the first round of presidential election.

    Macron's Wife Lost All Her Friends Over Affair With Future Husband - Biography

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Despite the fact that France’s First Lady has been in the spotlight since her husband was sworn in last year, she has remained an enigmatic figure for many.

    The first and much-anticipated (unauthorized) biography, entitled “Brigitte Macron: L’Affranchie (The Unfettered Woman)” and written by Maëlle Brun, has finally been released. The tell-all book reveals some explosive details about the hostility and condemnation Brigitte encountered after she chose to enter a relationship with Emmanuel, who was her teenage student at La Providence Lycée Catholic School back in the day.

    READ MORE: Oh La La! Teen Emmanuel Macron Reportedly Wrote an Erotic Novel

    According to the biography, 39-year-old Brigitte was from a wealthy family, was married to a banker and had three children before she fell in love with 15-year-old Emmanuel. Despite the fact that 15 is the age of consent in France, their affair was still denounced. The whole neighborhood treated her parents “like they had the plague,” spat on their doorstep and sent letters condemning their daughter’s behavior.

    Brun claims that a friend of Brigitte has explained that “she lost all her friends” because of her romance with an adolescent.

    “Friends with whom she went on vacation changed overnight and no longer wanted to speak to her,” the acquaintance said.

    It's no wonder the highly scandalized affair was ruinous for Brigitte’s first marriage; despite the fact that she did not get a divorce until 2006, leading to Emmanuel’s removal from the school. 

    READ MORE: Macron Intends to Give Chinese President Horse as State Gift — Beijing

    Besides revealing the details of her love life, the book tells a heart-wrenching story of her tragic loss – her older sister died in a car accident with her husband and a six-year-old daughter in 1961, which had a huge impact on Brigitte. Brun claimed that as a result, she had to “build” a protective shell around herself.

    Furthermore, the author has spent much time interviewing Brigitte’s former students from when she was a drama teacher, with many describing her as an extremely passionate teacher.

    “I remember one time we were studying the concept of passion.  So she cheerfully bursts out that treating yourself to pleasure once in a while does some good! She had a gift for loosening us up,” an ex-student recalled.

    The book also alleges that teen Emmanuel Macron wrote an erotic novel – a rumor that was substantiated by Brigitte’s then-neighbor, who worked as a typist.

    "I knew him from the neighborhood and one day he asked me to type the three hundred pages of a book he had just written. It was a daring novel, a little racy! The names were of course not the same but I think he had to express what he felt at the time," Closer magazine cited the woman as saying. 

    Tags:
    scandal, Affair, book, biography, Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok