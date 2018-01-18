Thousands Protest in Poland Against Tightening Abortion Legislation

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Thousands of people took to the streets in Poland on Wednesday to protest against tightening the country's abortion legislation, a Sputnik corresponded reported. The rallies in numerous Polish cities were organized by the Polish Women's Strike movement.

The protesters in Warsaw plan to march along the headquarters of the opposition parties Civic Platform and Nowoczesna (Modern), as well as those of the ruling Law and Justice party.

The participants of the rallies express disappointment by the opposition over their efforts aimed at the liberalization of the abortion law. One of the protester's banners read "Abortion is my free choice."

Despite poor weather, protests in support of women's reproductive rights in dozens of Polish cities tonight.



As parliament considers tightening abortion law, organisers hope to repeat success of 2016 #czarnyprotest. However, attendance at latest gatherings so far much smaller. pic.twitter.com/5otqXrch0F — Notes from Poland (@notesfrompoland) 17 января 2018 г.

In 2016, the Polish parliament voted to consider a controversial government bill to completely outlaw abortions in the country. The anti-abortion bill made it to parliament after a citizens' initiative, launched by the Stop Abortion group, gathered some 450,000 signatures.

Thousands of women forced an historic U-turn on proposed abortion ban in 2016 in #Poland. We are ready to protest against further proposed restrictions to the abortion law #strajkkobiet #dejavu @amnestypl pic.twitter.com/nj3T6wuWH8 — Draginja Nadazdin (@DNadazdin) 17 января 2018 г.

The petition called on Polish lawmakers to tighten already strict anti-abortion laws, outlawing terminated pregnancies even in cases of rape or incest.

Help women and girls in Poland fight dangerous new restrictions on abortion. Stand with us and say ‘no’ to more attacks on their rights → https://t.co/3tSzB8A1vo #StrajkKobiet #DejaVu #czarnaśroda pic.twitter.com/dyt8Zem2lZ — Anna Kulikowska (@kulikowskaa) 17 января 2018 г.

Poland's current laws restrict abortions to cases of rape or incest-induced pregnancies, as well as in cases of severe health risks posed to the mother or fetus.

The protesters call for the liberalization of abortion rules or at least for keeping the current regulations unchanged.