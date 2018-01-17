Russia Vows to Reciprocate After Publication of Magnitsky List in Lithuania

The Department of Migration of Lithuania published Monday the so-called "Magnitsky List", which included 49 Russians who were banned from entering the Baltic country, including Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Russia will respond to the publication of the Magnitsky List in Lithuania in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Openly Russophobic actions of the Lithuanian lawmakers and authorities have long been not surprising. Lithuania, as you know, has secured for itself the most unseemly place in the anti-Russian hysteria unleashed in the West," according to the ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that "the publication of Lithuania's Magnitsky List is yet another confirmation of the desire of Vilnius at any cost to prove its hostility towards Russia."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW