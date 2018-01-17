British PM May's Appointment of Minister for Loneliness Sets Twitter on Fire

A Minister for Loneliness has been appointed by British Prime Minister Theresa May, in an attempt to resolve a problem facing at least nine million people in the UK.

"I want to confront this challenge for our society and for all of us to take action to address the loneliness endured by the elderly, by carers, by those who have lost loved ones – people who have no one to talk to or share their thoughts and experiences with," May pointed out.

Twitter users have, meanwhile, remained at loggerheads over the news; many were quick to offer sarcastic remarks.

When poverty is a major cause of loneliness, should @tracey_crouch be appointed Minister to tackle it, when she voted

Against a decent pay rise for public sector workers such as nurses,

12 times for the Bedroom tax,

and 45 times to cut welfare benefits?@vincemaple #Chatham — Oliver (@tynewrc) 17 января 2018 г.

#MinisterForLoneliness Seriously? Taxpayers are paying a ministerial salary (£100,000-odd) for someone to be in charge of this? Whatever next… Minister for Feeling Slightly Awkward at Parties? Minister for Bad Hair Days? Minister for Sleepiness at Work? — Angus Donald (@angus_donald) 17 января 2018 г.

Theresa May’s appointing a Minister for Loneliness after systematically shutting down libraries, community and social centres where lonely people used to go to feel less lonely probably makes perfect sense if you’re a Tory trying to pretend you’ve got a heart — jodiekins (@jodiekins22) 17 января 2018 г.

"Minister for Loneliness" So what of us that enjoy solitude? Absolutely barmy idea from a Government that is totally lost. 😬 — Here's Ray Scott (@Lenin2Lennon) 17 января 2018 г.

Others, however, sincerely congratulated Crouch on the new appointment, which some users insisted should be discussed in the context of Brexit-related issues.

Good to see the government appointing a Minister for Loneliness — action must now be taken to combat loneliness, which is often a cause of mental ill health and can be as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day: pic.twitter.com/b88G9FE9Cm — Mental Health Fdn (@mentalhealth) 17 января 2018 г.

Hearing about a minister for loneliness being appointed in honour of MP Jo Cox, Im reminded of how I have come to understand that loneliness can sometimes have nothing to do with the amount of people around you.



#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/hxLfJzPWPw — COAisathing🔆 (@COAisathing) 17 января 2018 г.

Brilliant news that @tracey_crouch has been appointed Minister for Loneliness. Today we’ll celebrate this huge step forward & tomorrow the hard work begins. We look forward to working together to tackle loneliness in all its forms together pic.twitter.com/B2nAiZJoEx — Jo Cox Foundation (@JoCoxFoundation) 17 января 2018 г.

The new Minister For Loneliness is an admirable idea and I hope the PM recognises that one of the greatest factors in social isolation is poverty…and there's rather a lot the Government could do about that… — jack monroe |🍴📚 (@BootstrapCook) 17 января 2018 г.

A "Minister for Loneliness" DOES sound Orwellian, but as a social worker of 15 years I'd say isolation is a huge killer. Well done #TheresaMay #WednesdayWisdom — Tom Angel (@TomAngel1) 17 января 2018 г.

It was British MP Jo Cox who was the first to set up the Commission on Loneliness in the country before being killed by a right-wing extremist in 2016.