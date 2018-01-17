Register
14:35 GMT +317 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bayeux tapestry

    French Bayeux Tapestry to Be Loaned to UK for First Time in 950 Years - Reports

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Mairie de Bayeux / Tapisserie de Bayeux
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The upcoming loan of the 11th-century artwork, which tells the story of the Norman conquest of England, is believed to symbolize the strength of the relations between France and the UK in the wake of the Brexit vote.

    Emmanuel Macron will announce during his Thursday's UK visit for negotiations with Theresa May that the Bayeux Tapestry will be allowed to leave France for the first time in 950 years and be exhibited in the UK, the Times newspaper reported.

    READ MORE: Banksy Beats Turner and Constable to Be Chosen as Britain’s Favorite Artwork

    According to the media, the loan is likely to take place in about five years, whereas the location of the exhibition in England and other detailes are yet to be negotiated.

    French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron pets a horse as he visits a farm in Usseau, central France, Saturday, April 29 , 2017
    © AP Photo/ Eric Feferberg/Pool
    Macron Intends to Give Chinese President Horse as State Gift - Beijing
    The tapestry is currently displayed in Bayeux, city in the northwestern French region of Normandy, and belongs to the national heritage of France. In 2007, UNESCO included the artwork in the "Memory of the World" register.

    The tapestry is a linen cloth on which the invasion of England by William, Duke of Normandy, also known as William the Conqueror, and his victory over Harold, the Anglo-Saxon King, in the 1066 Battle of Hastings are embroidered. These events are believed to have changed the course of the history of England as it contributed to the establishment of firm links to Europe and Normandy as well as transformed the English language to its modern form.

    The artwork is also known as the "Tapestry of Queen Matilda" and is about 50 centimeters in width and 68 meters long. However, the final part of the tapestry is missing. Experts suggest that it depicted events after the Battle of Hastings, including the coronation of William the Conqueror to the English throne in 1066. It is thought that the tapestry was embroidered by court weavers at the order of Queen Matilda, the wife of William the Conqueror.

    Related:

    US, UK, France Urged to Stop 'Stoking the Flames of a War' in Yemen - Statement
    Germany, UK, France Agree Iran Nuclear Deal Should be Preserved - Sigmar Gabriel
    Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine Leaders Support Truce in Donbass
    Ukraine to Deepen Cooperation in Security Field with France
    How UK, France, Poland Unleashed Hitler and Paved the Way for WWII
    Tags:
    artwork, loan, Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok