Register
13:04 GMT +317 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Refugees in Sweden (photo used for illustration purpose)

    Human Trafficking to Sweden Reaches High Despite Record Naturalization Rate

    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (66)
    101

    The number of cases of human trafficking in Sweden has reached a record high after increasing 30 percent in 2017; at the same time, an unparalleled number of legal applicants received citizenship rights in the Nordic country.

    In 2017, Sweden's Migration Board received 444 reports of human trafficking, 103 more cases than in the previous year, according to Kajsa Törnqvist Netz, the central coordinator against human trafficking at the Migration Board's quality department.

    Of these, 213 cases involved human trafficking for sexual purposes, while another 161 victims were brought to Sweden for forced labor. A total of 256 of the victims were women, while 188 were men. Furthermore, the trafficking involved 107 minors, including 41 girls and 66 boys.

    Once again, Nigeria produced the highest number of victims (48), followed by Afghanistan (41), Vietnam (33), Cuba (30), Iraq (18), Morocco (16) and Thailand (12).

    ​The Migration Board attributed the increase in human trafficking to a drop in the number of asylum seekers in 2017. However, cases of human trafficking were identified in other categories, such as work permits and the extension of visits. The staff's increased proficiency in detecting suspicious cases was claimed to be another reason for the increase, as the authorities put an emphasis on employee training.

    "However, it is unfortunate that the number of victims of trafficking in human beings is increasing," the Migration Board wrote.

    Arab keyboard
    CC0
    A is for Arabic: Swedes' Interest in Foreign Languages Soars Amid Migrant Crisis
    At the same time, Sweden reached a record high in the number of foreign national receiving Swedish citizenship by application. In 2017, 55,420 "new Swedes" received their citizenship rights, which is 15 percent more than in 2016.

    In 2017, the acceptance rate of applications reached 83 percent. Syria became the most common country of origin of the new Swedish citizens, effectively surpassing Somalia. Under the Citizenship Act, applicants are not required prove their language skills, self-sufficiency or integration. For those with refugee status, only a two-year stay with proven identity is required.

    READ ALSO: Minister Says Sweden Is Full, Advises Migrants to Seek Elsewhere

    ​Surprisingly, Georgia has become a major supplier of asylum seekers to Sweden after gaining the ability to travel freely in the Schengen Area in March 2017. After a marked increase in late autumn, Georgians are currently the second-largest group of asylum seekers in Sweden, with Germany, Switzerland and Austria all seeing an increase in Georgians as well. The Swedish Migration Board attributed this to employment opportunities in Sweden, coupled with an adverse economic situation in Georgia, and forecasted a continuation of the trend in the near future.

    In recent years, Sweden, a nation of 10 million, received over 200,000 asylum seekers, predominantly from the Middle East as well as North and East Africa.

    READ ALSO: Swedish Church Accused of Peddling 'Immigration Propaganda' During X-Mas Worship

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (66)

    Related:

    Narrow Miss? Swedish Ski Resort Burns Down 'Junk' Migrant Camp
    Explosive Temper? Planned Refugee Asylum Torched for Third Time in Sweden
    Minister Says Sweden Is Full, Advises Migrants to Seek Elsewhere
    Swedish Church Accused of Peddling 'Immigration Propaganda' During X-Mas Worship
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, human trafficking, immigration, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok