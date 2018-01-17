Register
    General view of the town of Mitrovica, Kosovo. (File)

    Serbian President Plans to Visit Kosovo Following Murder of Serb Politician

    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    Europe
    On Tuesday, Oliver Ivanovic, leader of a Kosovo Serb party Freedom, Democracy, and Justice, and former Serbian state secretary for Kosovo and Metohija, was killed near his office in the city of Mitrovica.

    Vojislav Seselj, the leader of the Serbian Radical Party (SRS), said that the Western security services were behind the recent murder of prominent Kosovar Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic’s in Kosovo.

    "I do not believe that the killers would be found, because I am sure that the Western inltelligence service are involved in it and it the begining of a new US initiative in the region, which has been announced two months ago," Seselj said Tuesday, as quoted by the Russian Rossiya 24 television channel.

    Seselj added that Ivanovic had not been involved in any war crimes and the reasons behind his imprisonment and later murder was not clear.

    Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is planning to visit Kosovo on Saturday following the recent murder of prominent Kosovar Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic, media reported.

    Oliver Ivanović
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Medija centar Beograd
    Serbian President Calls Assassination of Kosovo Serb Politician Terror Act
    Serbian Tanjug news agency reported Tuesday that the Serbian president would visit a number of towns in Kosovo and Metohija to discuss the issue with local residents. The media outlet added that the two day visit aimed at support of Serbs living in the self-proclaimed republic.

    Following the murder, Vucic said that Belgrade had demanded the possibility to participate in the investigation into the incident.

    Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, which was recognized by over 100 UN member states, but not Serbia, Russia, Spain, India and China among others.

    Oliver Ivanovic faced retrial on charges of ordering crimes against the civilians in the Kosovo War in the 1990s. After conviction in 2016, the politician pleaded not guilty, claiming that his case was politically motivated.

