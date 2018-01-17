Serbian President Plans to Visit Kosovo Following Murder of Serb Politician

Vojislav Seselj, the leader of the Serbian Radical Party (SRS), said that the Western security services were behind the recent murder of prominent Kosovar Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic’s in Kosovo.
"I do not believe that the killers would be found, because I am sure that the Western inltelligence service are involved in it and it the begining of a new US initiative in the region, which has been announced two months ago," Seselj said Tuesday, as quoted by the Russian Rossiya 24 television channel.
Seselj added that Ivanovic had not been involved in any war crimes and the reasons behind his imprisonment and later murder was not clear.
Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is planning to visit Kosovo on Saturday following the recent murder of prominent Kosovar Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic, media reported.
Following the murder, Vucic said that Belgrade had demanded the possibility to participate in the investigation into the incident.
Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, which was recognized by over 100 UN member states, but not Serbia, Russia, Spain, India and China among others.
Oliver Ivanovic faced retrial on charges of ordering crimes against the civilians in the Kosovo War in the 1990s. After conviction in 2016, the politician pleaded not guilty, claiming that his case was politically motivated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)