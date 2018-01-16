Moscow Calls for Thorough Probe Into Murder of Kosovar Serb Politician Ivanovic

Oliver Ivanovic, a former Serbian state secretary for Kosovo and Metohija, was killed earlier on Tuesday in the city of Mitrovica.
“We strongly condemn this despicable act … We expect that the relevant bodies will carry out a thorough investigation into the incident and identify the perpetrators who will receive the punishment they deserve,” the ministry’s statement read.
The ministry called on all international bodies present in Kosovo to take appropriate measures in order to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.
“The settling of political scores in such a way may lead to the spread of terror, the relapse of ethnic conflict in the region,” the ministry stressed.
