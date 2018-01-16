Moscow Calls for Thorough Probe Into Murder of Kosovar Serb Politician Ivanovic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia strongly condemns the assassination of prominent Kosovar Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic in Kosovo and calls for a thorough investigation into the case, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Oliver Ivanovic, a former Serbian state secretary for Kosovo and Metohija, was killed earlier on Tuesday in the city of Mitrovica.

“We strongly condemn this despicable act … We expect that the relevant bodies will carry out a thorough investigation into the incident and identify the perpetrators who will receive the punishment they deserve,” the ministry’s statement read.

🕯️С прискорбием узнали об убийстве Оливера Ивановича. Выражаем глубокие соболезнования его родным и близким. Решительно осуждаем этот подлый актhttps://t.co/Wzwf8EAPzK pic.twitter.com/sPjnAYEba2 — МИД России 🇷🇺 (@MID_RF) 16 января 2018 г.

​The ministry called on all international bodies present in Kosovo to take appropriate measures in order to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

“The settling of political scores in such a way may lead to the spread of terror, the relapse of ethnic conflict in the region,” the ministry stressed.