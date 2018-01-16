Nautilus Submarine Owner Charged With Murdering Swedish Journalist

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - Peter Madsen, the owner of the home-made Nautilus submarine, has been officially charged with murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall, whose dismembered body parts were found in the sea, Copenhagen's prosecutor's office said in a press release Tuesday.

"Today, Peter Madsen has been charged with murder," the press release read.

Prosecutors said it was a planned murder, and alleged that Madsen either cut the throat of the journalist or strangled her.

#KimWall (March 23, 1987- August 10 or 11, 2017) Swedish freelance https://t.co/IPREGKY3sD Wall disappeared in the bay of Køge, Denmark, after boarding midget submarine UC3 Nautilus with its creator, Peter Madsen. Madsen has been charged with the journalist's murder. pic.twitter.com/J1mkcXQtem — Not🖤Forgetting (@MorganaCusack) 4 января 2018 г.

​In October, Madsen admitted dismembering Wall's corpse after she had died as a result of poisoning with carbon monoxide inside the submarine.

The Nautilus, with Madsen and Wall on board, went to sea on August 10. The next day, the journalist was reported missing by her friend. Madsen told the police that he did not know the journalist's whereabouts and that he had left her on a beach a few hours after the joint submarine voyage. Later he changed his testimony, saying that Wall had died because of an accident aboard the submarine, after which the sub owner buried her body in the sea.