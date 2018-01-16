Romanian President Appoints Acting Prime Minister

"Prime Minister Mihai Tudose tendered his resignation, and I approved it. Now we need the government in order to cut short the situation of uncertainty," Iohannis said during a briefing broadcast by local TV channels.
READ MORE: Romania Loses Its Second Prime Minister in Less Than a Year
According to him, after the resignation of Tudose, he appointed Fifor to the post of acting prime minister.
Political turbulence is common for an ex-communist Romania, which is now a member of the EU and NATO as since 1990 only two prime ministers out of 14 completed their full term. The latest upheaval occurred amid the country's economic growth, which is one of the fastest in the block.
All comments
Show new comments (0)