Romanian President Appoints Acting Prime Minister

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday he approved the resignation of the country's Prime Minister Mihai Tudose and signed a decree to appoint the current defense minister, Mihai Fifor, acting head of government.

"Prime Minister Mihai Tudose tendered his resignation, and I approved it. Now we need the government in order to cut short the situation of uncertainty," Iohannis said during a briefing broadcast by local TV channels.

According to him, after the resignation of Tudose, he appointed Fifor to the post of acting prime minister.

Tudose resigned on Monday after the left-wing Social Democratic Party refused to support him as Tudose was struggling for power with the party's chairman Liviu Dragnea. Dragnea himself cannot fill a post of prime minister since in 2016 he was convicted for vote-rigging.

Political turbulence is common for an ex-communist Romania, which is now a member of the EU and NATO as since 1990 only two prime ministers out of 14 completed their full term. The latest upheaval occurred amid the country's economic growth, which is one of the fastest in the block.