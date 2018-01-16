Register
12:42 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    ILE - A Sept. 11, 2013 photo from files showing 18-year-old Danish poet, Yahya Hassan in Copenhagen. Danish police said Tuesday. Nov. 19, 2013 that a man has been arrested for assaulting the teenage poet of Palestinian descent whose poetry is critical of Muslims

    Words Like Bullets: Provocative Danish Poet Arrested After Posing With Rifle

    © AP Photo/ Polfoto, Jacob Ehrbahn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    One of Denmark's leading contemporary poets, Yahya Hassan, has been arrested by the Danish police after posing on Twitter with an automatic weapon, further expanding the list of controversies involving Hassan.

    Yahya Hassan, who is no stranger to public scandals, was arrested after posting a photograph of himself with a rifle, along with the caption "Silent and quiet Sunday in West Aarhus." The 22-year-old was arrested for illegal arms and drug possession, the police wrote in their daily report.

    According to Yahya Hassan himself, he was released three hours after the arrest. East Jutland police later conceded that no arms have been found, but that they'd discovered 1.9 grams of cocaine and 13 grams of hash.

    "The East Jutland Police make my arrest sound like a success story. They just forgot to inform that I was released without a preliminary ruling and after just three hours of custody," Hassan said on Facebook.

    ​This is not the first time the star of contemporary Danish poetry has run into trouble with police authorities. In the fall of 2016, he was sentenced to one year and nine months for shooting a 17-year-old in the foot. Hassan was also arrested in 2017 for drug possession.

    A Police officer in Norrebro. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ MARTIN SYLVEST/SCANPIX DENMARK
    Mean Streets: Denmark Cooks Up Ban to Prevent Takeover by Multiethnic Mobs
    Yahya Hassan had a breakthrough in 2013 with a partially autobiographical collection of poems. The self-titled book sold in over 100,000 copies and almost instantly became one the best-selling collections of poetry in Denmark, propelling Hassan to stardom, with critics noting an "almost Walt Whitman-like vibe."

    Hassan, whose parents were Palestinian immigrants who fled to Lebanon due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and later moved to Denmark in the 1980s, is notable for his harsh criticism of Islam; this has fueled the perennial debate on Islam's place in Denmark. Despite having grown up in a religious environment, Hassan soon abandoned religion. As a teenager, he was institutionalized for juvenile delinquency, which is where his literary talent was discovered.

    The bulk of his poems are concerned with his troubled upbringing in the blighted area of Aarhus, amid attacks on his parents' generation and attacks on Islam as such. This has resulted in fierce criticism from Denmark's Muslim circles, including death threats, following which Hassan was placed under police protection.

    In 2013, Hassan was assaulted and injured by a fellow Danish citizen of Palestinian descent.

    In 2015, Hassan had a brief stint with the Danish National Party, but was forced to leave after being arrested for driving under the influence of illegal drugs.

    READ ALSO: Pure Invention? Feminist Imam Accuses Danish Islam Critic of 'Revenge Porn'

    Related:

    Born Again? Denmark Puzzled by Refugees' 'Christian Awakening'
    Pure Invention? Feminist Imam Accuses Danish Islam Critic of 'Revenge Porn'
    Doctors Without Beards: Danish Party Steps Out Against 'Concessions to Islam'
    The New Black: Danish Fashion House Blazes Trail With First Hijab-Wearing Model
    Tags:
    police, literature, poetry, Yahya Hassan, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok