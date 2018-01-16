School Bus Crashes Into Wall in Germany's Eberbach Leaving 20 Injured - Police

A school bus has smashed into the wall of an electronic store in the city of Eberbach in the south of Germany, according to the preliminary information.

At least 20 children were wounded among which 6 got serious injuries as a result of the school bus crash which occurred shortly after 7 o'clock in the Odenwaldstrasse, police spokesperson said as cited by Focus.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW