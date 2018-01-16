Register
11:10 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends a news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel and European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini after meeting Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (unseen) in Brussels, Belgium January 11, 2018

    A Conservative Figure: Johnson's EU Price Tag Estimate 'Grossly Underestimated'

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The end of the post-Brexit transition period will see Britain's weekly contribution to the EU increase to 438 mln pounds (about $604 mln US), according to UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

    In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that the Brexit campaign' claim that the UK's contribution to the EU budget would remain 350 mln pounds ($482 mln) per week was an underestimate.

    "There was an error on the side of the bus. We grossly underestimated the sum over which we would be able to take back control," he pointed out.

    The Vote Leave campaign members, including Johnson himself, had earlier used a bus emblazoned with the slogan: "We send the EU £350 million a week — let's fund our NHS (National Health Service) instead." Johnson was harshly criticized for spearheading the campaign.

    READ MORE: UK Foreign Minister Johnson Sees No Trace of Russia's Influence on Brexit

    The Foreign Secretary noted that Britain's weekly contribution to the EU already stands at 362 million pounds ($499 mln) and would increase to 438 million pounds (about 604 mln dollars) by 2021, the last year of an expected post-Brexit transition period.

    "As and when the cash becomes available — and it won't until we leave — the NHS should be at the very top of the list," Johnson said.

    Labour's Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has meanwhile blamed Johnson for having "no shame", which was echoed by Labor MP Alison McGovern, a leading supporter of the Open Britain campaign.

    "Our NHS is in the middle of a winter crisis and Boris Johnson's solution is to return to the scene of his previous crimes and promise ever larger slices of pie in the sky," McGovern said.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson Remains UK Foreign Secretary as PM May Reshuffles Cabinet

    Jonson's remarks were also slammed by Eloise Todd, chief executive of the anti-Brexit campaign Best For Britain, who described them as "a yet another untruth from Boris, a man who has become so obsessed with the lie he slapped on the side of the bus."

    The Brexit talks between the EU and the UK kicked off on June 19 and are due to wrap up by the end of March 2019, when Britain is scheduled to leave.

    In December, the parties shifted to the second phase of the talks, which focused on the transition period in EU-UK ties after Brexit.

    Related:

    Drifting Apart? Former UK Diplomat Warns of Cooler Post-Brexit London-Paris Ties
    Stanley Johnson: 'Impossible to Imagine That You Could Have New Brexit Vote'
    Leave.EU Campaign Co-Founder Follows Farage's Call for Second Brexit Referendum
    No-Deal Brexit Scenario Puts 87,000 Jobs in London at Risk - Reports
    No Evidence That the Public Has Overall Shifted Its View on Brexit - Professor
    Tags:
    contribution, control, budget, campaign, Brexit, EU, National Health Service (NHS), Boris Johnson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok