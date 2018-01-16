Register
11:09 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An anti-Brexit, pro European Union campaigner holds a EU flag, near Parliament in London, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Britain's Treasury chief has little room to maneuver Wednesday as he reveals his spending plans to a nation bracing for the shock of Brexit.

    Fed Up After Brexit: Poll Shows Majority of Brits Second-Guessing Split With EU

    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly stressed the possibility of a "no deal" scenario, adding that she is ready to walk away from negotiations, provoking increasing public anxiety. Meanwhile, many are questioning if the messy break-up is really worth it.

    A new poll conducted by Bostock Marketing Group (BMG) has revealed that 57 percent of British citizens support the idea of a second referendum on Brexit if Theresa May's notion that "no deal is better than a bad deal" is tested on the UK economy.

    Among respondents in the 18 to 34 age cohort, the percentage of those in favor of another vote is far higher, with 73 percent backing the initiative.

    READ MORE: UKIP Leader Uses Racist Scandal to Distract Public From His Brexit Flaws – MEP

    Jeremy Corbyn poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ's Men of The Year awards, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Vianney Le Caer
    UK Labour Party Not Calling for 2nd Brexit Referendum - Leader
    The pressure on the Prime Minister is mounting as another unrelated survey from ComRes revealed that 55 percent of voters would support Britain remaining in the EU.

    Such predictions contradict former UKIP leader Nigel Farage's controversial statement that a repeat referendum would deliver the same result and settle the issue "for a generation." Previously, Farage, who is believed to be one the nation's most active supporters of the UK's withdrawal from the EU, severely criticized those suggesting giving citizens another chance to decide on Britain's future in the bloc.

    Brexit
    CC0 / Pixabay
    'Lost Decade': UK Has a Lot to Lose With 'Hard Brexit' - Report
    On June 23, 2016 the UK held a referendum on leaving the European Union. A majority, 52 percent, voted to exit the bloc, while 48 percent were against the idea.

    Some pro-EU politicians, including the Liberal Democrats, continue to call for holding a second vote, claiming that British people did not understand the deep ramifications of leaving the EU, whereas Theresa May, who is currently in the process of negotiations on the terms of the country's withdrawal, has ruled out any possibility of another referendum.

    Related:

    UKIP Leader Uses Racist Scandal to Distract Public From His Brexit Flaws – MEP
    Drifting Apart? Former UK Diplomat Warns of Cooler Post-Brexit London-Paris Ties
    UK Labour Party Not Calling for 2nd Brexit Referendum - Leader
    'The Harder the Worse': Scotland's First Minister Warns of Brexit Implications
    'Lost Decade': UK Has a Lot to Lose With 'Hard Brexit' - Report
    Number of Brits Applying for French Citizenship Soars Amid Brexit Concerns
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, deal, referendum, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok