Fed Up After Brexit: Poll Shows Majority of Brits Second-Guessing Split With EU

A new poll conducted by Bostock Marketing Group (BMG) has revealed that 57 percent of British citizens support the idea of a second referendum on Brexit if Theresa May's notion that "no deal is better than a bad deal" is tested on the UK economy.
Among respondents in the 18 to 34 age cohort, the percentage of those in favor of another vote is far higher, with 73 percent backing the initiative.
READ MORE: UKIP Leader Uses Racist Scandal to Distract Public From His Brexit Flaws – MEP
Such predictions contradict former UKIP leader Nigel Farage's controversial statement that a repeat referendum would deliver the same result and settle the issue "for a generation." Previously, Farage, who is believed to be one the nation's most active supporters of the UK's withdrawal from the EU, severely criticized those suggesting giving citizens another chance to decide on Britain's future in the bloc.
Maybe, just maybe, we should have a second referendum on EU membership. It would kill off the issue for a generation once and for all. https://t.co/FQxniMi5MA— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 11, 2018
Some pro-EU politicians, including the Liberal Democrats, continue to call for holding a second vote, claiming that British people did not understand the deep ramifications of leaving the EU, whereas Theresa May, who is currently in the process of negotiations on the terms of the country's withdrawal, has ruled out any possibility of another referendum.
All comments
Show new comments (0)