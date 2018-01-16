Over a Dozen Injured After Building Collapses in Antwerp - Reports (VIDEO)

According to the photos of the explosioin site, one house has been completely destroyed and two more have been significantly damaged.
Huge explosion hits building in northern part of downtown #Antwerp at #Paardenmarkt (street) https://t.co/5pemZ78RA3pic.twitter.com/gGBE0Z4ZzJ— Roeland Roovers (@r0eland) 15 января 2018 г.
At least 14 people were injured after a house collapsed in the northern Belgian city of Antwerp after an explosion of natural gas, local police said Tuesday.
"Preliminary information about the victims [of the blast]: 14 people are injured… one of them is in critical condition," the press service of police said on its Twitter account.
Ravage is groot #paardenmarkt pic.twitter.com/vpV3h6wZae— Greet Wouters (@Greetwouters) 15 января 2018 г.
A search unit with police dogs is at the explosion site, looking for people, who could still be alive under rubble.
Building at #Paardenmarkt in #Antwerp before the explosion, ground floor the pizza restaurant pic.twitter.com/3vTrlX6zqB— Roeland Roovers (@r0eland) 15 января 2018 г.
