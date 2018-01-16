Over a Dozen Injured After Building Collapses in Antwerp - Reports (VIDEO)

On Monday, an explosion took place in Antwerp. Police said that they had ruled out the terrorist nature of the incident. Soon after the explosion media reported that five people were injured in the blast.

According to the photos of the explosioin site, one house has been completely destroyed and two more have been significantly damaged.

At least 14 people were injured after a house collapsed in the northern Belgian city of Antwerp after an explosion of natural gas, local police said Tuesday.

"Preliminary information about the victims [of the blast]: 14 people are injured… one of them is in critical condition," the press service of police said on its Twitter account.

A search unit with police dogs is at the explosion site, looking for people, who could still be alive under rubble.