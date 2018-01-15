Register
23:55 GMT +315 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Guards of honor at the Elysee Palace, Paris

    'Unfriendly Step': Watchdogs Slam Elysee Palace Entrance Denial for RT France

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Union of Journalists considers the denial of accreditation to an RT France reporter as "another unfriendly step" which runs contrary to the freedom of speech principle, Jan Radzevich, the head of the union's press service, told Sputnik on Monday.

    "The organizers of the French president [press secretary's ] briefing in the Elysee Palace, unfortunately, have again denied entry to an RT France employee, thus taking another unfriendly step, even without explaining the reasons for such a decision. The Russian Union of Journalists is deeply concerned over this unfriendly move, which directly contradicts the freedom of speech and informational transparency principles," Radzevich said.

    Radzevich stated that the practice of denial of entry to the RT France reporters continued, although the French authorities repeatedly stressed their adherence to the press freedom principles.

    Earlier in the day, an RT France reporter was denied entrance to the Elysee Palace where the briefing of French President Emmanuel Macron’s press secretary was held. Earlier in January, the French president’s team did not allow an RT TV crew to attend a summit in Rome, where Macron participated.

    RT channel
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    IFJ Urges Paris to Ignore 'Insidious' Demand to Withdraw RT France's Licence
    The chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber's commission for the development of public diplomacy, humanitarian cooperation and the preservation of traditional values, Elena Sutormina, said she intended to ask the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the United Nations to publicly react to the situation of oppression of RT journalists in France.

    "On behalf of the commission, we will send official requests to the OSCE and the UN with a request to give their public assessments of the situation with the harassment of Russian journalists in France. This is not the first time that our correspondents are not allowed to take part in official events of the country's top officials," Sutormina told Sputnik.

    She noted that European countries' governments increasingly often establish a filter that must cut off media that are undesirable for them, as such media tell the truth, give an objective picture and make a good analysis.

    "Therefore, for my part, I consider that it should be taken as blatant censorship, and I call on the major international institutions, as well as the professional journalistic community, to condemn such actions by the authorities of these countries," Sutormina added.

    The Russian State Duma on Okhotny Ryad Street.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    French Activists Forgot Ideals of Liberty - Simonyan on Calls to Close RT France
    Meanwhile, Russia may impose retaliatory measures against the French media if Paris continues discriminatory practices against RT journalists, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said.

    "We oppose the infringement of our journalists' rights. If such practice in relation to RT will persist or any other discriminatory measures will be taken against our broadcaster, Russia will take retaliatory measures against the French media," Tolstoy said.

    The RT France channel launched its operation in December. However, 11 French public figures called on the county’s broadcasting watchdog Conseil superieur de l’audiovisuel (CSA) to recall RT France’s license for operating on the country's territory. The individuals claimed that the broadcaster’s operation could lead to the "confusion of minds and dissension" among the French.

    Related:

    IFJ Urges Paris to Ignore 'Insidious' Demand to Withdraw RT France's Licence
    French Activists Forgot Ideals of Liberty - Simonyan on Calls to Close RT France
    French Public Activists Demand RT France’s Broadcasting License Be Revoked
    RT, Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Says France Won't Find Proof of Macron Team Claims
    France’s Macron Campaign Denies RT Access to Headquarters... Again
    Tags:
    access, filter, rights, journalism, accreditation, infringement, media freedom, RT France, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok