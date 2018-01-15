Register
15 January 2018
    Police officers in Denmark. (File)

    Wages of Sin: Sex Video Sharing Lands 1,000 Danes Under Police Investigation

    © AP Photo/ Jens Dresling/Ritzau
    Europe
    Over a thousand young people in Denmark are facing prosecution for sharing an explicit video featuring two teenagers having sex.

    Danish authorities are poised to press charges against 1,004 people who possibly violated the country’s child pornography laws by sharing a video recording of two 15-year olds engaged in sexual intercourse.

    According to the Local, the investigation, code named Umbrella, originally began after a tip from Facebook which received complaints about a sex video featuring people younger than 18 being shared via the social network’s Messenger service.

    A general view of Stockholm, Sweden, May 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    We Believe in You: Stockholm Activists Rally for Victims of Sexual Crimes
    The social networking giant brought this matter to the attention of the US authorities which notified Interpol which, in turn, alerted the Danish police.

    "This is a very large and complex case that has taken a long time to investigate, not least because of the large number of suspects. We have taken the case very seriously, since it has serious consequences for those involved when material of this type is distributed. And that must be stopped," Chief Superintendent Lau Thygesen of North Zealand police said.

    The police claim this case could constitute distribution of child pornography despite the fact that the age of consent in Denmark is 15 and both teenagers featured in the video in question apparently were 15 at the time of its recording.

    The video was primarily being distributed between young people, and some of them only shared the video only on a few occasions, others apparently shared it several hundred times.

