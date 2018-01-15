RT Chief Simonyan Urges Macron to Brush Up on French Constitution

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency, on Monday suggested that French President Emmanuel Macron should read thoroughly the country’s constitution after his administration’s denial of accreditation to RT France reporters.

Earlier in the day, an RT France reporter was denied entrance to the Elysee Palace where the briefing of Macron’s press secretary was held. In a similar case earlier in January, the French president’s team did not allow an RT TV crew to attend a summit in Rome, where Macron participated.

"The Elysee Palace has denied accreditation to our journalists twice in a week. I recommend president Macron, who is advocating for baguettes’ protection [by UNESCO], to read thoroughly the French constitution," Simonyan said.

On Saturday, Macron said he wanted the French traditional baguette to be protected as a world treasure by UNESCO.

Over the past months, Russian media outlets have faced pressure in the Western countries. For example, in December, a correspondent of Russia's RIA Novosti news agency was denied entrance to the Elysee Palace, ahead of the ceremony of presentation of credentials to Macron, including by new Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov, despite the correspondent’s compliance with the accreditation requirements.

RT France launched its operation in December. However, 11 French public figures called on the county’s broadcasting watchdog Conseil superieur de l’audiovisuel (CSA) to recall RT France’s license for operating on the country's territory. The individuals claimed that the broadcaster’s operation could lead to the "confusion of minds and dissension" among the French.

In response to the letter, Simonyan referred to the famous French motto and said that the French intellectuals forgot all about liberty, equality and fraternity.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in turn, said that the calls to shut down RT France sourced from the French president himself.